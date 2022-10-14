Hadiqa Kiani's mother Khawar Kiani dies

Khawar Kiani wrote many beautiful songs like 'Boohe Bariyan, Aas Pass, Intehai Shauq and more'

Khawar Kiani, mother of a very popular artist of the Pakistani industry Hadiqa Kiani has died.

The announcement came out through Hadiqa’s personal Instagram, that read: “Mother, grandmother and poetess Khawar Kiani passed away peacefully at her home today, surrounded by her family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

As soon as the news broke out, many actors from the entertainment industry mourned Hadiqa’s loss. Actor Omair Rana wrote: “My deepest Deepest condolences Hadiqa Jee. I pray Allah grants you the Sabr needed at this time.” Whereas, Muniba Mazari commented: “Meri piyari Ammi! Inna Lillahi wa ilayhi raji’un!.”



Actress Sakina Samo also payed her condolences on the Instagram post.

Khawar Kiani was a well-known poetess, who wrote some very famous hit Pakistani songs including Boohey Barian, Intehai Shauq, Aas Pass and the Cricket World Cup 1999 anthem. She also wrote numerous critically acclaimed books.