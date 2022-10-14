 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Hadiqa Kiani's mother Khawar Kiani dies

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Khawar Kiani wrote many beautiful songs like Boohe Bariyan, Aas Pass, Intehai Shauq and more
Khawar Kiani wrote many beautiful songs like 'Boohe Bariyan, Aas Pass, Intehai Shauq and more'

Khawar Kiani, mother of a very popular artist of the Pakistani industry Hadiqa Kiani has died.  

The announcement came out through Hadiqa’s personal Instagram, that read: “Mother, grandmother and poetess Khawar Kiani passed away peacefully at her home today, surrounded by her family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

As soon as the news broke out, many actors from the entertainment industry mourned Hadiqa’s loss. Actor Omair Rana wrote: “My deepest Deepest condolences Hadiqa Jee. I pray Allah grants you the Sabr needed at this time.” Whereas, Muniba Mazari commented: “Meri piyari Ammi! Inna Lillahi wa ilayhi raji’un!.”

Actress Sakina Samo also payed her condolences on the Instagram post.

Khawar Kiani was a well-known poetess, who wrote some very famous hit Pakistani songs including Boohey Barian, Intehai Shauq, Aas Pass and the Cricket World Cup 1999 anthem. She also wrote numerous critically acclaimed books.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day
Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children

Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children
Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she deals with competition in the industry

Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she deals with competition in the industry
Vicky Kaushal was also fasting on Karwa Chauth, says Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was also fasting on Karwa Chauth, says Katrina Kaif
Yasir Hussain's 'Javed Iqbal' makes its way to the DC South Asian Film Festival

Yasir Hussain's 'Javed Iqbal' makes its way to the DC South Asian Film Festival
Farhan Akhtar pens down a birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar pens down a birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar
Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'

Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'
Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better

Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now
Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth