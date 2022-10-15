 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations
Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

Behati Prinsloo made her comeback to Instagram on Friday, October 14, with a cryptic message.

The model, 34, took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback snap that featured Prinsloo in cut-off jean shorts and a black T-shirt, completing her look with black tights and edgy sticking out her tongue and flipping off the camera with her middle-finger while walking on a Victoria’s Secret runway.

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

Prinsloo had been quiet on all her social media platforms since husband Adam Levine was accused of having an affair with TikTok model Sumner Stroh.

In a series of TikToks last month, Stroh alleged that the Maroon 5 frontman a year-long affair with her while he was married to Prinsloo.

She also shared a message allegedly from the singer in which Levine appears to ask if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's unborn baby Sumner.

Four days prior to this news, The Victoria’s Secret model had announced her third pregnancy on Instagram.

Levine addressed the allegations in an Instagram post, where he admitted to have “crossed the line” but didn’t have a physical relationship. However, Stroh contradicted Levine’s claims.

Additional women came forward following Stroh’s allegations, claiming that the rocker had exchanged flirty messages with them while married to Prinsloo too, per Us Weekly.

However, the Prinsloo and Levine kept a strong front as they try to move forward. “Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively shared with Us. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’
Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs
Prince Harry asked King Charles to reserve kids title: 'Let Archie decide'

Prince Harry asked King Charles to reserve kids title: 'Let Archie decide'
BTS reunites for a concert

BTS reunites for a concert

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy
Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'

Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'
Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein
Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch
King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert