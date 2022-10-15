Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

Saturday Oct 15, 2022
Netflix has a collection of new movies and series in the horror genre to watch in October.
Here's the list of the top three movies and series coming on Netflix in the upcoming week of October
Release date: October 18, 2022
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries is for those who love mysterious stories. The trailer of the series will reveal new tales of the bizarre, including murders, disappearances, encounters with aliens, and even hauntings.
The School for Good and Evil:
Release date: October 19th, 2022
The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming fairytale movie that follows the story of two friends Sophie and Agatha. They both are in a magic school and face each other in the battle between good and evil.
Release Date: October 21st, 2022
In the horror- genre series, three teams spend 28 days in America's most haunted places for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.