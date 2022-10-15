 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week
Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

Netflix has a collection of new movies and series in the horror genre to watch in October.

Here's the list of the top three movies and series coming on Netflix in the upcoming week of October

Top three horror movies and series coming on Netflix:

Unsolved Mysteries:

Release date: October 18, 2022

Netflix Unsolved Mysteries is for those who love mysterious stories. The trailer of the series will reveal new tales of the bizarre, including murders, disappearances, encounters with aliens, and even hauntings.­­­­

The School for Good and Evil:

Release date: October 19th, 2022

The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming fairytale movie that follows the story of two friends Sophie and Agatha. They both are in a magic school and face each other in the battle between good and evil.

28 Days Haunted:

Release Date: October 21st, 2022

In the horror- genre series, three teams spend 28 days in America's most haunted places for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast
'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'

'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’
‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’

‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’
Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue
King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?