 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

King Charles, monarch of Britain and animal rights activist, will be coronated with 'cat oil' in May, reveals an expert

Radio broadcaster Liz Kershaw in a recent interview with GB News revealed: "The coronation oil that you're anointed with, it's got cat oil in it."

Ms Kershaw continued: "It's an ancient recipe made from a certain species and one of the ingredients is the oil from a certain species of cat, called a civet."

She continued: "So, is Charles - is he aware? Is he going to let that go?

"It brings up all sorts of issues. Is anybody going to be wearing ermine, the fur."

Meanwhile, editor Freddy Gray joked: "No animals were harmed in the making of this coronation."

"Charles prides himself on his eco-sensitivities and he is sensitive to animal rights," the group added.

Charles will be coronated alongside Camilla on May 6.

More From Entertainment:

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix
Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’
‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week
‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’

‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’