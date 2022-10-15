 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York
Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York 

Johnny Depp has been partying hard in New York City ahead of his musical concert in Kingston on Thursday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who recently took the internet by storm after unveiling his dramatic clean-shaven look, was spotted heading into a music venue.

Depp looked ready for a party as he was clicked holding a red solo cup in his hand while getting off a packed tour bus.

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

The Edward Scissorhands star, 59, looked dapper in a black leather jacket, paired with mustard yellow shirt with blue stripes. He matched his black pants to his coat.

Depp arrived in black loafers and pulled a blue cap low over his eyes as he waved at fans gathered outside the venue.

He also wore reflective aviator sunglasses, accessorized with wallet chains and several thick necklaces as he posed for the cameras while being surrounded by several bodyguards.

Depp’s latest appearance in NYC came just a couple days after his appearance at Sirus XM in the city. He is currently on tour with rockstar friend Jeff Beck.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix
This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast
'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'

'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’
‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week
‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’

‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’
Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue