Sunday Oct 16 2022
Dwayne The Rock Johnson reveals his dream of winning Oscar

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he hopes to win an Academy Award one day.

The 50-year-old actor - who shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler said: "I would love to win an Oscar one day. I’d love to stand on an Oscar stage one day."

The one of the Hollywood's much-loved stars has even given some thought to what he might say in an acceptance speech after winning the award.

The Rock told ET Canada: "I think about what that Oscar speech would look like, who I would thank, how I would speak, right?

"Would I have something prepared? A lot of people who I know who have won Oscars like, you know, [have said] ‘I tried to prepare something and then it just went out the window.'"

Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.

