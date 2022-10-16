Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

 
The royal family on Saturday releasesd a picture of Queen Consort Camilla.

The Queen Consort was pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to a children's charity.

The photograph was taken @Chris Jackson at Clarence House on 13 October 2022 - the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book.

According to a statement, the bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home.

Queen Elizabeth died last month at the age of 96.

