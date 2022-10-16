 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Months after being convicted Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up about her relationship with Prince Andrew in an interview from prison.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The British socialite, 60, was convicted in December for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

Speaking to journalist Daphne Barak, she said, "“I feel so bad for him. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend.”

On photon Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, she said, "This photo is not real.There was never an original one produced...I don't even want to start talking about Virginia..I don't recognize that picture and I don't believe it is a real picture."

