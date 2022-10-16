 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton is 'another victim' of Jeffrey Epstein friendship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell regrets losing her great friend Bill Clinton to controversy.

In a world exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, socialite and convicted sex trafficker admitted meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the 'biggest mistake' of her life.

Speaking further about former US President Bill Clinton, Maxwell admitted she deeply valued her friendship.

“It was a special friendship, which continued over the years,” she said.

“We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend.”

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison over her association with Epstein.

