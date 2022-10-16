Janet Jackson set to enthrall fans with spectacular world tour: Deets inside

Singing sensation Janet Jackson has got some news for concertgoers.

The 56-year-old musician is reportedly set to launch a spectacular comeback tour - and this will see her perform in London for the first time in over a decade.



Michael Jackson’s sister is said to be working on staging shows after cancelling her Black Diamond gigs in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, which will apparently include new songs.

A music source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.

'She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production.

'It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand new material. It's a massive deal.'

Five-time Grammy winner Janet, 56, last performed in London at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011.



