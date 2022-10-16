 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Janet Jackson set to enthrall fans with spectacular world tour: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Singing sensation Janet Jackson has got some news for concertgoers.

The 56-year-old musician is reportedly set to launch a spectacular comeback tour - and this will see her perform in London for the first time in over a decade.

Michael Jackson’s sister is said to be working on staging shows after cancelling her Black Diamond gigs in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, which will apparently include new songs.

A music source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.

'She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production.

'It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope as well as some brand new material. It's a massive deal.'

Five-time Grammy winner Janet, 56, last performed in London at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011.


More From Entertainment:

'Halloween Ends' tops N America box office

'Halloween Ends' tops N America box office
Kate Middleton's outfit reminds fans of 'Harry Potter'

Kate Middleton's outfit reminds fans of 'Harry Potter'
Kanye West takes a dig at Tremaine Emory during romantic date with Juliana Nalu

Kanye West takes a dig at Tremaine Emory during romantic date with Juliana Nalu
Kim Kardashian looks COOL & COMPOSED with son Saint after foiled home invasion

Kim Kardashian looks COOL & COMPOSED with son Saint after foiled home invasion
Californian bakery forges 'Pan Solo' replica of 'Star Wars' actor

Californian bakery forges 'Pan Solo' replica of 'Star Wars' actor
Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money
Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report

Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report
Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral
Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino

Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino
Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten

Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten