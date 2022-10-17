Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to join her rockstar husband Travis Barker on his upcoming world tour.

The Kardashians star, 43, offered fans a rare glimpse into her wardrobe ahead of the Blink-182 world tour and fans cannot control their excitement.

Taking to Instagram, the Poosh founder shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks, including an oversized hoodie printed with the band's name.

Kardashian paired the classy hoodie over an ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots and tiny black sunglasses.

Posing for the camera, the reality star wore the hood of her sweatshirt up. She kept her dark hair styled in a sleek bob and opted for a no makeup.

The back of the hoodie was printed with the lyrics, "Hello there, the angel from my nightmare" from their 2003 single I Miss You.

Kardashian captioned the post, "Rockstar world tour wife getting ready to mosh in a city near you.”

The musician, 46, took to the comments section of Kardashian’s post, "Tour life lookin' good on you."

Blink-182 announced the 2023 world tour news on Tuesday, revealing that it will run across Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania, marking their first tour since 2015.