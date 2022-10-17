 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Ye set to buy social app Parler after Twitter, Meta ban

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Ye, vexed by cancel culture, is up to buy an uncancelable social media app called Parler, according to Reuters.

The report adds the Nashville-based free speech platform, launched in 2018, has raised about $56 million to date and said it eyed the deal to complete amid the fourth quarter of 2022. However, it stopped short of disclosing the deal value.

Earlier, the Donda rapper decried being shunned from mainstream media, invoking anti-semitic tropes that "Jewish people locked me out."

Further doubling down on his claims, Ye also claimed, “Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Major social media platforms, including Meta and Twitter, locked the 45-year-old accounts due to multiple anti-semitic posts, as per Politico.

