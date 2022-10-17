 
Monday Oct 17 2022
King Charles' temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider

Monday Oct 17, 2022

King Charles III is reportedly acting like a diva, throwing tantrums, ahead of his coronation next year.

Charles, who ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death earlier in September, is known to have a temper.

Just two days into his reign, the 73-year-old was seen getting angry over a leaking pen during a signing ceremony.

A former member of the household claimed that Charles’ temper goes from "zero to 60 in a flash".

Now an insider spilt the beans to Woman’s Day that the new monarch has been acting something like a bear with a sore head at the minute with his schedule getting busier.

"Losing his mother, becoming king, planning a coronation and dealing with family tensions has been hard for him," the source explained.

The insider added that Charles' longtime staff are aware of when a tantrum is coming however newer ones are still struggling to read the signs.

"It's stressful, and everyone's just trying to muddle along," the source said.

