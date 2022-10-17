 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

File Footage

Emma Heming Willis dropped a lovely video montage featuring her husband Bruce Willis and daughters having amazing time together during summer 2022.

The model took to Instagram to share the clip with her fans following the heartbreaking news of The Sixth Sense star’s Aphasia diagnosis.

“We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it,” Heming captioned the reel. “In fact it was magic.”

The video showed Willis dancing and playing with his daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, on different occasions throughout the summer.

With Maren Morris song Bones playing in the background, the reel featured Willis pushing Evelyn on a swing and giving Mabel a piggy back ride.

At one point in the video, Willis could be seen taking a walk with his beloved wife while his little girls played near a pool.

Earlier this year, a statement was issued by the 67-year-old actor’s family that he is stepping away from acting following his diagnosis.

The post shared by Heming read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk thinks ex-Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’

Elon Musk thinks ex-Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’
King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider

King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider
Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen
Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’
Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour
Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019

Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019
K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’

Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’
Kate Middleton likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle during her US visit

Kate Middleton likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle during her US visit
Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala

Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala