Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids

Emma Heming Willis dropped a lovely video montage featuring her husband Bruce Willis and daughters having amazing time together during summer 2022.



The model took to Instagram to share the clip with her fans following the heartbreaking news of The Sixth Sense star’s Aphasia diagnosis.

“We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it,” Heming captioned the reel. “In fact it was magic.”

The video showed Willis dancing and playing with his daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, on different occasions throughout the summer.

With Maren Morris song Bones playing in the background, the reel featured Willis pushing Evelyn on a swing and giving Mabel a piggy back ride.



At one point in the video, Willis could be seen taking a walk with his beloved wife while his little girls played near a pool.

Earlier this year, a statement was issued by the 67-year-old actor’s family that he is stepping away from acting following his diagnosis.

The post shared by Heming read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she added.