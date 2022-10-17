 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’
Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’

Akon shares a blast from the past as he recalls the hit collaboration he did with rapper Eminem.

In an episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Akon talked about his collaborations with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

“It’s interesting because every record I ever put out, I actually produced, except Smack That. Eminem produced that record. Isn’t that crazy? He always had them small little sounds, it was something minute, but it felt like Eminem.”

Akon also recalled that he didn’t expect Eminem to be this good at production. Akon approached Eminem in Detroit for a collaboration. The Lonely rapper told Slim Shady he wanted to come into his world.

“He gave me a folder with, like, 30 tracks in there. And out of 30, I picked five. And I recorded all five, and the one that stood out was Smack That. I was like, ‘Bro, this is it’,” he told.

“Once he heard my concept to it, he was like, ‘Yo, I’m jumping on this one’. And I said, ‘You know what, if he jumps on this one, this will be a single’. And that’s the only one we ever had together, besides all those we did. But I still have them. I literally still have those records today. These are all the records that’s gonna drop in the future.”

Released in 2006 for Akon’s album Konvicted, Smack That has over 570 million streams on Spotify and over 950 million views on YouTube. It is the 15th most streamed track in Marshall’s catalogue and Akon’s most streamed song ever.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps
Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'

Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are dating?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are dating?
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ writers reveal what could have happened on the show

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ writers reveal what could have happened on the show
Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids

Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids
Elon Musk thinks ex Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’

Elon Musk thinks ex Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’
King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider

King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider
Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen
Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’
Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour