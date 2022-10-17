 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Helen Skelton offers BEST TIP for working mums after Gorka's speech

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star Helen Skelton is sharing a golden tip for working mums.

While giving the best advice to mums during an interview on Lorraine on Monday the TV presenter, 39, revealed she is struggling to balance work and 'me time' while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

It comes after the Countryfile host was pictured heartbroken as it was discovered that her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - just six months after he left the family home.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh: ‘How do you balance me time and work, or do you not, are you struggling?

Helen responded: ‘Course I am, I lump work into my me time but not everyone can do strictly for work. But for me, lower the standards, my kids do not always go to school in fully ironed uniforms and do you know what, they’ll be alright. Delegate!'

However, Helen put on a stylish display as she wore a gorgeous a black figure-hugging midi dress which she teamed it up with a pair of cream boots.

It comes after Helen, who shares three children with ex Richie, was reportedly told of the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

The news of the pregnancy comes just six months after Helen announced Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.



