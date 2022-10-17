Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez leave fans baffled as they appear together amid feud rumours

Hailey Bieber posed with Selena Gomez weeks after addressing rumours she 'stole' Justin Bieber from the singer.

Gomez, 30, enjoyed photo session with Hailey, 26, during their appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

Weeks before her friendly appearance with Gomez, Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumours she "stole" Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend.

The pair stunned the audience both the stars have seemingly attempted to shut down rumours of ill will between the two of them.

They were all smiles while posing for an impromptu photo. In one photo, Gomez can be seen with her hand on Hailey's leg, and in another, she has a full smile on her face as they stand closely.



Selena and Hailey's chic appearance comes after the former's bombshell conversation on Alex Cooper's podcast in September, when Justin's wife addressed rumours of a feud between herself and the Only Murders in the Building star.