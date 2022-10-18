Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a PDA-filled outing in Italy on Saturday.

The Amazon boss, 58, and entertainment reporter Lauren, 52, were seen getting cozy during a romantic lunch date.

Lauren Wendy Sánchez is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She also appears as co-host on some TV shows.

The pair were photographed while leaning in for a smooch. They fully enjoyed the moments together at the Michelin star Aroma restaurant. Earlier in the day, Lauren and Bezos left onlookers in awe with their outing in Rome.



The two lovebirds looked gorgeous in chic outfits as they enjoyed happy moments together in Rome.