 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a PDA-filled outing in Italy on Saturday.

The Amazon boss, 58, and entertainment reporter Lauren, 52, were seen getting cozy during a romantic lunch date.

Lauren Wendy Sánchez is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She also appears as co-host on some TV shows.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

The pair were photographed while leaning in for a smooch. They fully enjoyed the moments together at the Michelin star Aroma restaurant. Earlier in the day, Lauren and Bezos left onlookers in awe with their outing in Rome.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy on romantic lunch date in Italy

The two lovebirds looked gorgeous in chic outfits as they enjoyed happy moments together in Rome.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison

Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison
Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging

Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging
Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Alec Baldwin spends time with three sons after a legal settlement

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?
What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside
Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing

Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing
Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’
Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’

Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’