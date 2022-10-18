 
Prince Andrew seen smiling and riding horse after Ghislaine Maxwell's new interview from prison

Prince Andrew has been spotted smiling and riding horse around his Windsor estate after Ghislaine Maxwell called him a "dear friend". 

The Duke of York was photographed while riding a horse and driving a Range Rover after Maxwell's interview from a US prison.

Maxwell has reportedly known the Duke since she was a student at Oxford University in the 1980s and said in an interview with Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak: "I feel so bad for him.

However, Andrew apparently shunned Maxwell's comments about him as he was all smiles and in good spirits during his first appearance since the convicted trafficker's interview.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father was seen enjoying horse riding around his estate. The Duke was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he battled against allegations that he abused Ms Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, when she was a teenager. He has repeatedly and vehemently denied the claims.

