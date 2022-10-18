Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis smash all claims made by ex-nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis refuted all claims made by their children’s former nanny surrounding the couple’s divorce, PEOPLE reported.

In a joint statement shared with the outlet, the couple stated, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said. "Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In an interview DailyMail, the nanny for the ex-couple’s two kids – daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, - alleged that Sudeikis was blindsided and “brokenhearted” by Wilde’s new relationship, sharing that there was “a lot of crying” after learning of the romance.

"On the Monday morning [of] November 9th, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all. After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!' "

She also claimed that Jason "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," added the nanny.

The nanny further claimed that Sudeikis banned them from playing any of Styles' music.