 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'blinked first', has pushed Netflix series with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-awaited Netflix series has been delayed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were set to drop their reality show by the end of this year, have postponed the project until further notice.

Deadline reports the series, have now been pushed to next year, instead of December.  

“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet.

The show was initially expected to drop a month after season five of the Netflix drama series The Crown.

A Netflix spokesperson had said: “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’
Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date
Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order
Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award