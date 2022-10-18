 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla is King Charles 'undoubted' choice against Prince Harry: Expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla has King Charles' support if Prince Harry decides to attack her.

The Duke of Sussex, who is tipped to publish gruesome details about Camilla in his upcoming memoir, will face the wrath of his father over defaming his step-mother.

The Beast’s Tom Sykes said: “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public.”

Meanwhile, the Palace is "tremendously nervous" of how Harry will destroy Camilla's carefully built image.

