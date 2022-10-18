 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t even put their ‘dearest’ ahead of themselves, author Douglas Murray told Sky News Australia.

He said that the Sussexes could put anyone ahead of themselves. But it seems they can’t.”

“Not even their nearest and dearest,” he added.

Meanwhile Douglas recently told the outlet that Prince Harry’s memoir will "cause all sorts of problems" for the Royal Family.

"Netflix and Prince Harry's publishers will want to get the book and the series out ahead of the coronation and that will cause all sorts of problems. Instead of the coronation being a happy event, it will be laden down with the latest claims and moans of the Sussexes,” he said.

"Put it off until after the coronation and it's not much better. It's like they've announced a couple of time bombs they've set to go off under the Royal Family. I just wish that this couple could put anyone ahead of themselves but it seems they can't, not even their nearest and dearest," the royal expert added. 

