Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign

King Charles III could offer more opportunities to Sophie, Countess of Wessex who has been actively addressing the damaging impact of sexual and gender-based violence.



During her visit to the African country, Sophie also spoke to survivors about their experiences.

Moreover, the countess in November will attend the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative Conference in London.

The Countess will meet foreign ministers, international organizations and survivors of sexual violence.

Weighing in on Sophie’s activities, Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers said that she is a “safe pair of hands” within the Royal Family, who will be offered more opportunities.

He added that Sophie’s work flew “very, very much under the radar,” explaining that “she was in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) talking about sexual violence amongst women, something that she’s had a long-standing commitment to.

“It’s a very, very difficult country to operate in, to travel around — but she's been doing expertly well. She was in Rwanda as well, talking about the opportunities that charities have within the region to be sponsored by British organisations," he added.