Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez walks hand-in hand with mystery woman in Beverly Hills

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez may have found his latest muse as he was spotted with a new mystery lady while enjoying a spot of retail therapy on Beverly Hills' swanky Rodeo Drive on Monday.

Photos obtained by DailyMail  show the former baseball player, 47, walking hand-in-hand with the female companion before stopping by a designer boutique.

Alex cut a casual figure in a navy sweater which he layered over a white T-shirt and teamed with jeans.

Meanwhile, A-Rod's companion flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in a cropped coral cardigan and white-legged jeans.

The beauty layered the look with a long cream cardigan and toted her belongings in a quite expensive Louis Vuitton bag.

Alex previously split from fitness competitor Kathryne with a source telling Page Six, adding, 'It’s all good.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

After the split, A-Rod is now 'having fun and hanging out with his family.'

Earlier this year, he admitted he had 'no regrets' about his former relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

His ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck this summer. 


