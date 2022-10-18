 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' released worldwide on September 9 

Brahmastra; starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is all set release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 23, reports.

Brahmastra got a marvelous response from day one of the release and remained strong in the days to follow. The film is an adventure drama having three sequels in total. The other two parts will be released one by one in the coming years.

When Ayan’s film was about to release, the Indian Film Industry was at a point where it suffered back to back flops. Mukherji’s directorial was a blessing as it helped the industry to bounce back once again.

The movie earned INR 430 crore from all across the world, setting the box office on fire.

Brahmastra is the first film that introduced viewers to Astraverse. The story revolves around a Ranbir’s character (Dev), who has special connection with fire. Alia Bhatt, in the film, plays the love interest of Ranbir.

The film also includes actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

According to IndiaToday, Brahmastra 2 will star Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

