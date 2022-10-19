 
entertainment
Fans make fun of Piers Morgan over his hilarious mistake

Piers Morgan has been mocked by fans after he made a hilarious typo in his tweet congratulating renowned footballer Karim Benzema for his Ballon d'Or win.

After Benzema was handed the award, the former Good Morning Britain host shared a tweet to congratulate him.

"Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. Brilliant player, and finally gets the global recognition he deserves for a magnificent career. Contacts @Benzema," he wrote.

Morgan mistakenly typed 'congrats' as 'contacts', which was picked up by fans, who sent out some hilarious replies. The comments became even funnier as the France international was wearing glasses during the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Real Madrid striker won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on Monday in Paris. The award comes on the back of a superlative season for Los Blancos, where he led the Spanish giants to La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. In the process, he scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions for Madrid.

