Lamar Odom trolled for 'missing best friend' Khloe Kardashian: 'I will pay'

Lamar Odom is not afraid to confess his profound love for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.



The NBA player turned to his Facebook account this week to share a throwback photo with the reality TV star.

“Missing my best friend. #memories for life," he captioned the post. Lamar has often publicly asked Khloe to take him back.

When the internet users began trolling the sportsman in the comments, Odom hit back: “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made."

“But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too,” he continued. “Goodnight Facebook Family.”

Khloe and Lamar finalised their divorce in 2016 amid his drug abuse problems.