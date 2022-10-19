Meghan Markle co-star says she was 'never treated like bimbo' at Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal co-star, Claudia Jordon, is refuting the Duchess 'bimbo' statement.



Meghan, who alleged that she was reduced to bimbo on the sets of the show, decided to quit her job for the sake of dignity.

Responding to Meghan's comments, Claudia state the show “never treated them like bimbos” and provided “so many opportunities” for them.

“For clarity - yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Claudia wrote.

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

“If you just show up and don’t engage - then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it.

“But if you show up and seize your moments, there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity," Claudia declared.