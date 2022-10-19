 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Anna Faris discloses movie-makers name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’
Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

Anna Faris has recently shared name of the late movie-maker who allegedly “touched” her “inappropriately” on the set of her movie My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

While speaking on her latest episode of podcast Unqualified with Girls director Lena Dunham, Anna revealed, “One of my hardest film experiences was with director Ivan Reitman. I mean he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me.”

The Scary Movie actress recalled her first interaction with Ivan which left her “angry and humiliated” as she was late to movie’s set due to a small mishap.

Anna disclosed that Ivan scolded her in front of the cast and crew on the 2006 movie's set.

Just Friends star told Lena, “I was truly terrified on my first day that Ivan thinks I’m some kind of diva.”

“It’s a night shoot and Ivan is just taking me down. He was like, ‘Annie, you can’t play like that around here,’” mentioned the 45-year-old.

Anna explained, “I felt angry, hurt and humiliated and defensive. Then I was like, ‘did no one tell you what happened?’ and at that point he kind of just shut up and went behind a camera.”

However, shockingly, later “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front the crew and all I could do was giggle,” remarked Overboard actress.

Interestingly, Anna talked about the alleged sexual harassment back in 2017 in the early days of the MeToo movement but she never mentioned the name of the movie-maker.

Meanwhile, Ivan, known for his movies like Ghostbusters as well as Kindergarten Cop and Junior, passed away earlier this year aged 75. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath
Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely
Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'
King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts

King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts
Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' costar

Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' costar

Piers Morgan agrees 'failed actress' Meghan Markle is only a 'whiny bimbo'

Piers Morgan agrees 'failed actress' Meghan Markle is only a 'whiny bimbo'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘finally seeing’ Netflix ‘calls the shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘finally seeing’ Netflix ‘calls the shots’
Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?

Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?
Watch: BTS Jin drops logo trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’

Watch: BTS Jin drops logo trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’
Meghan Markle 'traumatised' as Paris Hilton talks about her strip-search

Meghan Markle 'traumatised' as Paris Hilton talks about her strip-search
Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut ‘Creed III’ trailer is out

Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut ‘Creed III’ trailer is out