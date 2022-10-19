Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

Anna Faris has recently shared name of the late movie-maker who allegedly “touched” her “inappropriately” on the set of her movie My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

While speaking on her latest episode of podcast Unqualified with Girls director Lena Dunham, Anna revealed, “One of my hardest film experiences was with director Ivan Reitman. I mean he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me.”

The Scary Movie actress recalled her first interaction with Ivan which left her “angry and humiliated” as she was late to movie’s set due to a small mishap.

Anna disclosed that Ivan scolded her in front of the cast and crew on the 2006 movie's set.

Just Friends star told Lena, “I was truly terrified on my first day that Ivan thinks I’m some kind of diva.”

“It’s a night shoot and Ivan is just taking me down. He was like, ‘Annie, you can’t play like that around here,’” mentioned the 45-year-old.

Anna explained, “I felt angry, hurt and humiliated and defensive. Then I was like, ‘did no one tell you what happened?’ and at that point he kind of just shut up and went behind a camera.”

However, shockingly, later “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front the crew and all I could do was giggle,” remarked Overboard actress.

Interestingly, Anna talked about the alleged sexual harassment back in 2017 in the early days of the MeToo movement but she never mentioned the name of the movie-maker.

Meanwhile, Ivan, known for his movies like Ghostbusters as well as Kindergarten Cop and Junior, passed away earlier this year aged 75.