Anne Hathaway addresses ‘hate’ she experienced in the wake of 2013 Oscar win

Anne Hathaway has recently opened up about online hatred she received after winning Oscar in 2013.



According to Independent, Anne, who won a best supporting actress for her role in 2012’s Les Misérables, addressed the “infamous era” referred to as “Hathahate “at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday.

For the unversed, the actress endured online bashing for her “annoying earnestness”, which was reportedly viewed as “a product of misogyny”.

While reflecting on the journey to self-love after a decade, Anne said in her speech, “Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective.”

The Princess Diaries went on to explain, “When your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet … It’s a thing.”

With this experience, Anne realised, “I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy. On any level. I would no longer create art from this place.”

“I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself,” remarked The Intern star.

The Hustle actress believed that hate is the opposite of life, stating, “in soil that harsh, nothing can grow properly, if at all”.

In the end, Anne indicated that hate is a “learned behaviour”, however, she hoped that people could also “give themselves a chance to relearn love”.