 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Katie Price and Carl Woods will give more insights into their love life as they return to reality TV.

The on-again, off-again couple have been secretly working on the new series of their Channel 4 show as they come together to renovate their Mucky Mansion. 

The pair are reportedly hopeful the next series will show off their relationship for what it really is - and as well as the DIY and renovations, the show will give a "raw and unscripted" version of their romance.

Carl is expected to feature heavily in the documentary, which will show the pair turning the neglected mansion into a home. Their project has been a labour of love for the family and they are keen to prove they are "more united than ever".

A source told OK! : "Katie and Carl’s relationship has been on the rocks after a dramatic year, and behind closed doors Katie’s family are worried for her. The relationship has been so unsteady and they are scared she is going to get hurt again.

"This season is going to show a very different side to their romance – a raw and unscripted version of Katie and Carl’s relationship. Carl is heavily featured throughout season two, which will be a big change for viewers. The pair are more united than ever."

It comes after sources claimed the Mucky Mansion had become too dirty to film in.


More From Entertainment:

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo
Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’
Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show

Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show
Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir

Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir
Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’
Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’

Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’
Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA

Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA
Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out

Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out
Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath

Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath
Meghan Markle reveals her Netflix show is not what she wanted

Meghan Markle reveals her Netflix show is not what she wanted
Anne Hathaway addresses ‘hate’ she experienced in the wake of 2013 Oscar win

Anne Hathaway addresses ‘hate’ she experienced in the wake of 2013 Oscar win
Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield