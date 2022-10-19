Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show

Katie Price and Carl Woods will give more insights into their love life as they return to reality TV.

The on-again, off-again couple have been secretly working on the new series of their Channel 4 show as they come together to renovate their Mucky Mansion.

The pair are reportedly hopeful the next series will show off their relationship for what it really is - and as well as the DIY and renovations, the show will give a "raw and unscripted" version of their romance.



Carl is expected to feature heavily in the documentary, which will show the pair turning the neglected mansion into a home. Their project has been a labour of love for the family and they are keen to prove they are "more united than ever".

A source told OK! : "Katie and Carl’s relationship has been on the rocks after a dramatic year, and behind closed doors Katie’s family are worried for her. The relationship has been so unsteady and they are scared she is going to get hurt again.

"This season is going to show a very different side to their romance – a raw and unscripted version of Katie and Carl’s relationship. Carl is heavily featured throughout season two, which will be a big change for viewers. The pair are more united than ever."

It comes after sources claimed the Mucky Mansion had become too dirty to film in.



