 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' Jin reveals his collaboration for upcoming first-ever solo single 'The Astronaut'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

BTS Jin reveals his collaboration for upcoming first-ever solo single The Astronaut
BTS' Jin reveals his collaboration for upcoming first-ever solo single 'The Astronaut'

The South Korean band BTS official label BIGHIT MUSIC  has confirmed the collaboration of BTS member Jin with the British rock band Coldplay.

BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the details of Jin's upcoming solo single by dropping a teaser poster to their Twitter account on October 19.

As per the shared schedule, Jin's new solo upcoming single The Astronaut was co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the logo trailer for the solo single The Astronaut.

The upcoming highly anticipated album will be released on October 28, 2022.

On October 14, BTS Jin surprised his fans by announcing the plans to release his first-ever solo single album, after the Busan Korea performance.

With the release of The Astronaut, Jin will be the second member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope.

Previously, Coldplay collaborated with BTS for their hit single My Universe.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’
Eminem releases vinyl for expanded edition of hit record ‘The Eminem Show’

Eminem releases vinyl for expanded edition of hit record ‘The Eminem Show’
Prince Harry opens up on having a therapist: ‘I wish I had two’

Prince Harry opens up on having a therapist: ‘I wish I had two’

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween
Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake
Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006

Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’
Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash

Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies