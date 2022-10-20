BTS' Jin reveals his collaboration for upcoming first-ever solo single 'The Astronaut'

The South Korean band BTS official label BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the collaboration of BTS member Jin with the British rock band Coldplay.

BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the details of Jin's upcoming solo single by dropping a teaser poster to their Twitter account on October 19.

As per the shared schedule, Jin's new solo upcoming single The Astronaut was co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the logo trailer for the solo single The Astronaut.



The upcoming highly anticipated album will be released on October 28, 2022.

On October 14, BTS Jin surprised his fans by announcing the plans to release his first-ever solo single album, after the Busan Korea performance.



With the release of The Astronaut, Jin will be the second member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope.

Previously, Coldplay collaborated with BTS for their hit single My Universe.