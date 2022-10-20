 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies 

Kim Kardashian is trying to get a hold on her emotions amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s latest controversies.

The Kardashians star, 41, was reportedly left ‘sick to the stomach’ after the rapper, 45, was spotted hanging out with Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J, 41, at a recent event.

Ye and Ray J reportedly attended The Greatest Lie Ever Sold premiere together last week and stood side by side on the red carpet following the infamous 2007 sex tape controversy.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told Hollywood Life she doesn't understand Ye’s "end game" and said, "she thinks he’s being disrespectful and wishes he would move on already.”

"Kim doesn’t understand why he would want to pursue this drama so much when he claims how much he hates it,” adding that the reality TV star has insisted on being “focused on the things in her life that matter to her."

The sources further claimed that "Kim is sick to her stomach over everything that’s going on with Kanye right now but she’s got to keep a smile on her face and act like she’s fine because the last thing she wants is for her kids to be upset by any of this."

It comes following Ye’s controversial anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, due to which, he was suspended from Twitter as well.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt
King Charles warned he must ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth

King Charles warned he must ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth
Meghan re-recorded interview to avoid ‘distraction’ from Queen mourning period

Meghan re-recorded interview to avoid ‘distraction’ from Queen mourning period

John Legend reflects on early days of romance, ‘I wasn’t a great partner’

John Legend reflects on early days of romance, ‘I wasn’t a great partner’
Meghan Markle says she ‘had time to reflect’ on her claims about royal family

Meghan Markle says she ‘had time to reflect’ on her claims about royal family
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 10 years of marriage

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 10 years of marriage
Billie Eilish’s romance with Jesse Rutherford confirmed after PDA- filled outing

Billie Eilish’s romance with Jesse Rutherford confirmed after PDA- filled outing
Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter

Kanye West brands Piers Morgan 'Karen', makes savage wealth dig at TV presenter
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?
Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post

Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo