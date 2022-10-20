 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry opens up on having a therapist: ‘I wish I had two’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Prince Harry opens up on having a therapist: ‘I wish I had two’
Prince Harry opens up on having a therapist: ‘I wish I had two’ 

Prince Harry got candid to talk about going to therapy as the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

During a session on Wednesday, the 38-year-old opened up about having a therapist despite growing up in the royal family.

"I have a coach. I wish I had two," he said, according to Financial Times correspondent Dave Lee.

The CEO and co-founder of Shortcut Kurt Schrader also confirmed Harry’s appearance at the event with a photo of the prince.

Schrader tweeted, "Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone."

Taking to Twitter, Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna also commented on Harry’s remarks: “'From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. 

"You can't treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.' Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner details postpartum trauma after son’s birth on ‘The Kardashians’
Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween
Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake
Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006

Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’
Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash

Ye chats with 'long time' friend Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?
‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'