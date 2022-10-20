Camilla’s sister hid King Charles’ affair for £1.5 million payout?

File Footage

King Charles reportedly paid Queen Consort Camilla’s sister nearly £1.5 million for ‘goods and services rendered’ over the course of a few years, starting from 2005 in an attempt to hide his affair.



Royal commentator Richard Kay ad Geoffrey Levy issued these shocking insights into King Charles and Camilla's romance.



They co-authored a piece for the Daily Mail and which highlighted King Charles's massive payout from the Duchy estate.

It read, “Inevitably there is renewed gossip about Mrs Elliot receiving more sustenance from her sister’s royal table — annual accounts of the Duchy, which provide Charles with his multi-millionaire lifestyle, reveal it has paid Annabel £1.5 million for goods and design services since Camilla, 69, married the Prince in 2005.”

“But this time the gossip is edged with amusement. Friends have noticed that the building, which Charles refers to as Poundbury’s new ‘pub’, bears a striking resemblance to Mayfair’s imposing Ritz Hotel, a place to which the Prince has a great sentimental attachment.”

“It was at the Ritz in January 1999, at a party celebrating Annabel’s 50th birthday, that Camilla famously emerged from the shadows to be photographed with Charles in public for the first time.”

“Annabel herself, of course, has been the most constant element of all in Charles and Camilla’s romance (she and businessman husband Simon Elliot even accompanied the couple on their honeymoon to Balmoral).”

Before concluding Mr Kay and Mr Levy questioned, “But wouldn’t it have been wiser for the Prince of Wales to ensure his Duchy employed someone other than his sister-in-law — perhaps someone Welsh — to do up at least a few of the cottages?”