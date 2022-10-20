Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew, who has been linked the convicted sex trafficking offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has reportedly become a “virtual recluse”.

An insider told The Telegraph that the Duke of York has been spending most of his time watching TV inside his home while Ghislaine sent him support from the US prison.

“These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that,” a source added.

The prince was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 when he defended his friendship with Jeffrey against sexual abuse allegations.

The sources added that the punishment of his Newsnight interview made him reflect on his lifetime of debauchery.

“All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by,” the friend said.

“Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution.

"Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis.”