 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘excited and energized’ seeing Queen’s death?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just made some admissions about feeling “excited and energized” after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made these admissions in her most recent interview with Variety Magazine.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspectives,” she began by telling the outlet.

“It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”

“We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” she also added before concluding.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West moves his guns toward President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk

Kanye West moves his guns toward President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk

Meghan Markle wants to appear ‘more equal’: Body language expert

Meghan Markle wants to appear ‘more equal’: Body language expert
Shakira seemingly disses ex-Gerard Pique in new song ‘Monotonia’

Shakira seemingly disses ex-Gerard Pique in new song ‘Monotonia’
Jennifer Aniston was ‘satisfied’ when ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie separated

Jennifer Aniston was ‘satisfied’ when ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie separated
King Charles releasing ‘ruthless side’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles releasing ‘ruthless side’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Anne Hathaway explains how ‘children’ has influenced her acting career

Anne Hathaway explains how ‘children’ has influenced her acting career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘The Crown’ endorsement wreaking havoc

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘The Crown’ endorsement wreaking havoc
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives
Meghan Markle offering ‘certifications’ with ‘PR masterclasses’

Meghan Markle offering ‘certifications’ with ‘PR masterclasses’
Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’

Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’
'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018

'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018
Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season

Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season