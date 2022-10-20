Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘excited and energized’ seeing Queen’s death?

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just made some admissions about feeling “excited and energized” after Queen Elizabeth’s death.



The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made these admissions in her most recent interview with Variety Magazine.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspectives,” she began by telling the outlet.

“It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”

“We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” she also added before concluding.