Anne Hathaway explains how ‘children’ has influenced her acting career

Anne Hathaway has recently explained how motherhood has affected her acting career while promoting her upcoming movie Armageddon Time in a podcast interview.



According to Daily Mail, the Princess Diaries star appeared on Sirius XM Jess Cagle podcast where she revealed she chose specific roles since she became a mum to two sons.

“I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift,” said the 39-year-old.

The Intern actress continued, “That’s kind of re-prioritised everything, so it's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they are so precious to me.”

While speaking about the importance of children in her life, Hathaway explained, “They're the most sacred part of my life by a long shot. And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them.”

Another reason, the actress disclosed of her to become “choosier” is she wants to be called the “best actress in terms of performance” and never “wants to stop learning”.

“I want to work on as many different types of movies and play as many different types of roles as I can,” commented Hathaway.

The actress noted, “The most crucial part of that approach is I have to work with the best directors who will have me. I have to do that. It has to be about someone who gonna make me a better artist.”

“Armageddon Time director James Gray checked all those boxes,” added Hathaway.

Meanwhile, the actress shared that she would like her kids to show The Devil Wears Prada when they get older.