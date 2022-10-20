 
Kanye West moves his guns toward President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk

Kanye West mince no words against Joe Biden as the rapper fired off a rant toward the President for not listening to billionaire Elon Musk. 

As per NYPOST, the Donda rapper fired off rants toward President Biden for not taking advice from Elon Musk.

The 45-year-old showered criticism in an uncensored chat with Piers Morgan, claiming he can be harsher on him as the president has “mental health issues.”

“The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is (expletive). Hey, here, come, come get me. That’s (expletive) retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s (expletive), Biden,” West added.

The Grammy winner also reiterated the need for the “1 percent” to come together to achieve world peace. West justifies his point by citing the example of President Biden not "listening" to the SpaceX founder.

The Stronger rapper has been vocal about his struggle with bipolar disorder. Which, Morgan clapped back to West that his inflammatory comments will “offend a lot of people,” particularly those who are involved in the mental health field, but Ye remained unfazed.


