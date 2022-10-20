Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

File Footage

Amber Heard may fall into “serious depression” which can lead to suicidal thoughts months after losing libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

A celebrity astrologer predicted that the Aquaman actor may face issues in signing films in future because of her bad reputation in the industry and also on social media.

“Be it her personal or professional life, Heard has to struggle a lot since receiving enormous hatred from the netizens throughout the world after losing the defamation case,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told entertainment website koimoi.com.

“It’s going to take a long time for her to reunite her shattered image, emerging again as one of the highly acknowledged celebrities in Hollywood.

“Also, she might be shown the exit door from several upcoming projects in the future. Especially, after the partition from Johnny Depp, the actress’s future doesn’t look that great,” he added.

“The outcome of the whole defamation case has impacted Amber Heard’s life awfully,” the astrologer shared. “After closely watching what her stars look like, the actress has started taking herself for granted which might soon lead her into serious depression.”

“Also, being a Taurus by birth, her stubborn nature along with selfishness and narrow-mindedness can create more troubles for her in near future.”

The astrologer went to share an advice for the actor as he said, “It is suggested that Amber Heard should stay quiet for a moment as her Moon and ascendant are not stably aligned.”

“Also, the next 3-4 years don’t look fruitful for her relationship, thus it’s better to avoid any sort of love interest. Else, her mental stability can easily get affected, even evoking a sense of suicidal thoughts.”