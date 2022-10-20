Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks

Whoopi Goldberg has recently reacted to the Meghan Markle’s claims she made earlier this week about her stint on the game Deal or No Deal.



Markle revealed on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes that why she quit the now-defunct game show where she worked as a briefcase girl.

Sharing her experience, the former actress said that she left the show because she was “so much more than what was being objectified on the stage”.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,'” remarked the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday’s episode.

Goldberg did not agree with Markle’s remarks, stating, “when you are a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

“We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place,” said Goldberg on Thursday’s episode of The View.

“You left the show, that was your prerogative,” added the actress.

The Sisters Act star also reasoned that Markle’s comments could “make other women feel bad”.

“I don’t know if the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking ‘I want the money,’” argued Goldberg.

The panel host also pointed out, “The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed.”

“My point is if you see it, and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too,” she concluded.