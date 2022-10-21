Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' is not returning to New Mexico for reshoot: Report

Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust' is not returning to New Mexico for reshoot

Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust is not returning to New Mexico, as the team is scouting new locations in New California for the reshoot of the film, as per Deadline.

One source close to the Rust production on why the film would not return to New Mexico, “It’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place” – that place being where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died a year ago from a discharged prop gun that was held by Baldwin after the Oscar nominee was informed that the weapon was “cold.”

“The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico. The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made,” said Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC in a statement sent to Deadline.

Citing a well-placed source in government in New Mexico, confided to Deadline, that none from the Rust production has contacted the state film commissions for resuming the shoot in the Land of Enchantment after the settlement with the Hutchins family.



