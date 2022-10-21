 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘already owns’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s souls

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already indebted to Netflix, after having sold their souls to the streaming giant.

These claims have been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield in her interview with Express UK.

She started off by claiming, “If the death of Diana is considered vulgar in The Crown, it most certainly could hurt Netflix's relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

“However, they've cashed an incredibly large check from Netflix. Some might say they've already sold their souls. What can they do?”

“The Sussexes have to fulfil their contractual obligations before they can move on.”

She also offered a suggestion during the course of her chat and added how “I believe Netflix will always choose The Crown over Harry and Meghan.”

“It's a highly celebrated scripted series that put Netflix on the map for original content. This product was an award winning game changer for the streaming giant.”

“Harry and Meghan have yet to prove themselves in Hollywood.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval
Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate

Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate
Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’
Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video