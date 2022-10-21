Meghan Markle warned she will be known for 'scandal' in '100 years': 'Not love'

Meghan Markle is mocked for calling herself 'playful' and 'soft' in her latest interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was asked what would she want to be remembered as, answered that she wants people to know her for her 'laughter.'

Commenting on her statement, expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: “One of the funniest bits is where she was asked if an actor was playing her and 100 years time, what she hoped they focus on and she said softness and playfulness and laughter.

“None of those are words that one has heard used that often in describing Meghan Markle.

“It just seems to be a staggering lack of self-awareness of how she's seen and what her story is and what, in her story, is really of interest to the majority of the public.

“It's not softness and love. It's scandal, the risk of more explosive allegations and her possibly very negative impact on the Royal Family. The rest isn't really of interest to many people.

“It’s the hubris of it's all, this excessive confidence or arrogance that just seems to lead to this belief that she can't do anything wrong.”

Referring to the article, and a lavish accompanying video, Mr Sacerdoti added: “I think when she became the Duchess of Sussex, some were worried that the entertainment industry might have lost an important actor.

“I’m certainly here to tell you that we did not.

“And I think that I'm not sure I want to live in a world that needs to know that Meghan Markle does Wordle in bed.

“It’s hardly the groundbreaking, compassionate content that we were promised would be coming from her stable.

“When asked what she wants most out of life, she said, ‘Joy’.