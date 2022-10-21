Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly started distancing herself from Netflix following a string of attacks against the streaming giant over a new season of The Crown.



TalkTV Royal Editor Sarah Hewson issued these claims in her most recent interview.

The reporter began the conversation by noting Meghan Markle’s attempts to distance herself from the potential aftereffects of the incoming docuseries.

She was even quoted saying, “Another point of note is Meghan in this interview appears to be distancing herself from the Netflix documentary series.”

“The cameras that have been following Harry and Meghan for so long now because she talks about entrusting someone else to tell our story.”

“And that means it might not be the story we would tell,” she pointed out before concluding.

For those unversed, this conversation comes in reference to Meghan Markle’s Variety Magazine comments about having ‘entrusted’ her and Prince Harry’s story to film director Liz Garbus.

At the time of her interview with the publication she claimed, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

At the time she even went as far as to add, “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before.”

“For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”