 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong
Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

Hong Kong: A Hong Kong screening of Batman film "The Dark Knight" has been scrapped after government censors intervened, organisers said on Friday while denying that the cancellation was political.

The 2008 action blockbuster, parts of which were filmed in Hong Kong, was scheduled to be shown at an outdoor cinema on October 27 but has since been replaced by "Iron Man", according to the organisers´ website.

The change was made after a recommendation from the city´s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) -- a body that vets movies and has been awarded greater censorship powers in the last year.

OFNAA felt that for an outdoor screening, the level of violence was not appropriate," a spokesperson for organiser The Grounds told AFP, saying the decision was "not unusual" and part of the licensing process.

In Hong Kong, it was the highest-grossing movie of 2008.

But Warner Bros chose not to seek permission to screen "The Dark Knight" in mainland China due to "cultural sensitivities", Variety reported at the time.

Other movies rated by OFNAA with the same classification as "The Dark Knight" have not been pulled from the outdoor screening calendar.

Two other Batman movies from Nolan´s trilogy have been granted permission to screen because they "are much less violent", The Grounds´ spokesperson said.

The OFNAA declined to comment. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’
Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’
Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Prince Harry’

Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Prince Harry’
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino
Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery