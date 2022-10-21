 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry will going to find it 'incredibly hard' to watch season 5 of The Crown, warned an expert.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have also been alarmed that the upcoming season will prove to be an “uncomfortable viewing”.

The royal editor at Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl told ET: “I think this series is going to be [a] quite uncomfortable viewing, not just for [Queen Consort] Camilla and [King] Charles but also for William and Harry.

"Scenes leading up to their mother's death are going to be very, very uncomfortable for them."

The expert further noted: “This is a period that they had to live out so publicly. We heard Harry talk about the very real impact it's had on his life, and William as well.”

“So for this to sort of be revisited, even if it's done tastefully ... for this to be brought up all over again is incredibly hard for William and Harry,” Katie added.

