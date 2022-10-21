 
Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Parineeti Chopra talked about her decision of opting out of the film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor to work in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali in a recent interview, as reported by IndiaToday.

Parineeti shared that she felt Imtiaz Ali's film was the right choice for her which is why she rejected Animal for it. She said that making such choices is part and parcel of life and she has no regrets about her choice.

Parineeti told IndiaToday, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you."

Parineeti also thanked directors Ribhu Dasgupta and Dibakar Banerjee for giving her a chance to prove herself and believing in her when not many people did.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was last seen in the action film Code Name Tiranga. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

