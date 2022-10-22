 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal titles branded ‘irrelevant’

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s royal titles were deemed ‘irrelevant’ to their star power by a royal expert recently, reported The Sun. 

Talking to Piers Morgan earlier this week, royal commentator and author Valentine Low claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s are very much ‘irrelevant’ to their celebrity.

“I think it’s kind of irrelevant. No one really cares about their titles,” Low stated categorically.

He then went on to say, “If you strip them of their titles, there’s still Harry and Meghan. They’d still be equally famous.”

However, Morgan seemed to disagree with Low’s sentiment, pointing out how both Prince Harry and Meghan “wouldn’t be acting as members of the Royal Family” if their titles were taken away.

At this, Low stated, “I don’t think they go around acting as members of the Royal Family.”

The comments come as speculation about the Sussex’s own and their children Archie and Lilibet’s titles reaches fever pitch amid reports that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could spell danger for the royal family, especially his father King Charles’ wife Camilla.

